SC reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases since Feb. 19 as hospitalizations spike

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday, the Department for Health and Environmental Control reported 1,200 new confirmed cases and 667 new probable cases of the virus. Those numbers are accurate as of July 27.

The difference between confirmed and probable cases is based on the type of test a person receives. Probable cases are treated as confirmed cases by doctors, DHEC says.

To see confirmed and probable cases by county, click or tap here .

DHEC reported four new confirmed deaths and six probable.

The agency has stopped sharing the age range of those who have died from COVID-19. Deaths occurred in Berkeley, Dorchester, Greenville, Horry, Kershaw, Lee, Richland, Spartanburg, and York Counties.

Click or tap here to see confirmed and probable deaths by county.

While new cases of COVID-19 were on the decline in South Carolina in June, now cases are on the rise. The number of COVID-19 cases remains low compared to the surge over the winter, but case counts are climbing -- hitting levels not seen in South Carolina since before the vaccine was readily-available.

DHEC leaders have repeatedly said the vast majority of those hospitalized and dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Other factors are contributing, including the presence of the delta variant in South Carolina.

THE LATEST

Health officials continue to urge all residents to get vaccinated against the virus.

A recent DHEC data review suggests people who are not fully vaccinated account for nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Everyone over the age of 12 in South Carolina is currently eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Get more details and make an appointment by clicking or tapping here .

As of July 25, DHEC reported that of vaccine-eligible South Carolina residents:

50.8% have received at least one vaccine -- 2,183,943 people

44.4% are fully vaccinated -- 1,909,540 people

TRACKING PERCENT POSITIVE

Percent positive refers to the number of people who test positive for COVID-19 in relation to the number of tests being performed.

DHEC says the percent positive from the 9,604 molecular tests most recently reported to them was 15.4% (not including antibody tests).

COVID-19 TESTING

DHEC encourages everyone who is out and about in the community to get tested routinely, at least each month.

Find testing locations by clicking or tapping here .

COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Thursday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says 80.87% of inpatient beds in South Carolina are in use while 75.37% of ICU beds are in use.

There are 557 hospitalized patients who have COVID-19, HHS reported. Of those patients, 149 are in the ICU.

As of Tuesday, DHEC reported 1,923 ventilators available in the state with 383 of them in use. COVID-19 patients account for 49 of those.

NOTE: DHEC is now only updating its hospitalization dashboard once a week, which is why WIS is now relying on HHS data for a daily report on hospitalizations. Ventilator numbers will be updated weekly.

Click here for more information on hospital bed occupancy by county .

For information on nursing homes and long-term care facilities impacted by the virus, click or tap here .

TRACKING MIS-C AND VIRUS VARIANTS

DHEC has a dashboard that shows the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 in South Carolina.

It also shows how many cases of different variants have been found in the state, by type.

To date, there have been 70 reported cases of the highly-contagious delta variant of COVID-19 in South Carolina. However, health officials say they are likely far more delta variant cases in the state. DHEC only sends a random sample of positive tests to scan for variants.

KEY INDICATORS OF COVID-19 IN SC

Below is DHEC’s Key Indicators dashboard. It’s meant to give an “at-a-glance view” of important data points used to measure the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

It shows trends in cases, testing, deaths, hospitalizations, and more.

DHEC says all of these factors need to be considered when evaluating the spread of COVID-19 in South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.