Officials: Section of Lake Murray may be contaminated due to sewer line break

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Town of Lexington have advised a “small number” of people to stop using Lake Murray for recreational activities because of a sewer line break.

The town shared the notice on its Facebook page , saying it distributed a letter to everyone who could possibly be impacted by the sewage spill in the lake.

Officials said “the remainder of the lake is normal.”

The affected area is in the proximity of 3340 Highway 378, according to the post. That’s near the Hollow Creek Marina, in the Twin Bridges area of the lake, near Gilbert.

A contractor with the South Carolina Department of Transportation hit a sewer line on the bridge, causing the spill, the town said.

Officials said they immediately responded by repairing the break, cleaning the site and collecting samples for testing.

Results from the tests have not come back. The town said it would post the results on its Facebook page when that happens. This story will be updated.

