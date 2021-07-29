SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Officials: Section of Lake Murray may be contaminated due to sewer line break

The affected area is in the proximity of 3340 Highway 378, according to the post. That’s near...
The affected area is in the proximity of 3340 Highway 378, according to the post. That’s near the Hollow Creek Marina, in the Twin Bridges area of the lake, near Gilbert.
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Town of Lexington have advised a “small number” of people to stop using Lake Murray for recreational activities because of a sewer line break.

The town shared the notice on its Facebook page, saying it distributed a letter to everyone who could possibly be impacted by the sewage spill in the lake.

Officials said “the remainder of the lake is normal.”

The affected area is in the proximity of 3340 Highway 378, according to the post. That’s near the Hollow Creek Marina, in the Twin Bridges area of the lake, near Gilbert.

A contractor with the South Carolina Department of Transportation hit a sewer line on the bridge, causing the spill, the town said.

Officials said they immediately responded by repairing the break, cleaning the site and collecting samples for testing.

Results from the tests have not come back. The town said it would post the results on its Facebook page when that happens. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Samantha Josephson and her parents
After 28 months of sleepless nights, Samantha Josephson’s parents get justice for her murder
Suspect wanted for Lowe's assault
Wanted man accused of attacking 69-year-old at Lowe’s
Rowland was convicted of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019 after she...
Judge sentences Rowland to life in prison for murdering UofSC student Samantha Josephson
State Superintendent Molly Spearman says coronavirus is already hitting some South Carolina...
Superintendent: SC schools already needing to quarantine students, urges masks and vaccines to avoid “disruption”
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 1,393 new COVID-19 cases, most cases since March 3

Latest News

DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases since Feb. 19 as hospitalizations spike
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Newly-reported COVID-19 cases surpass 3,000 in North Carolina for first time since February
DHEC is recommending the use of masks for all people when indoors, especially when physical...
DHEC recommending vaccinations, mask use in school guidance for upcoming school year
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat today and Friday, alert days posted