Lexington County man arrested for distributing child sexual abuse material

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington Co. man was arrested for child sexual abuse material on July 27.

Ronald Dean Jones, 54, was arrested on six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Jones.

Jones distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material, investigators said.

His charges are to the second degree, a felony offense up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

