Intisar Faulkner is the alert desk and co-anchor for WIS Sunrise weekdays from 4:30 to 7 a.m. You can also catch her anchoring at noon 3 days a week.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas and raised in St. Louis, MO, Intisar attended Missouri State University, where she obtained degrees in Broadcast Journalism & Political Science, as well as a Masters in Communications.

Intisar got her start in news on radio as an anchor for KTTS News in Springfield, MO. During her time there, she won two Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards for “Best News Series” and “Breaking News Weather Coverage.”

In 2019 she joined the team at WTOK-TV in Meridian, MS as the anchor and executive producer for the station’s morning show, “Good Morning Meridian.” Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she also became the producer and host of the station’s Sunday talk show “On The Record.” In early 2021, Intisar produced and anchored WTOK’s first ever Black History Month Special.

Dancing is one of Intisar’s passions. After competing in studio competitions for 18 years, she was a member of the MSU Sugar Bears Dance Team in college. The team competed annually at The UDA National Championships in Orlando, FL, placing in the top 10 of their division every year. While at WTOK, she also won first place at the city’s annual “Dancing Like The Stars” competition, which raises money for domestic violence abuse victims.

Beyond her broadcasting achievements, Intisar is a co-founder of the ELEVATE Women’s Empowerment Brunch, a networking event geared towards young female professionals. She is also a member of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).

In her spare time, she loves to travel, watch movies, DIY craft projects, and explore new restaurants. The daughter of a Texan father and a Tanzanian mother, she says diverse cuisine was normal growing up. When it comes to food, the spicier, the better.