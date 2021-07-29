FIRST ALERT: Friday is an Alert Day for more dangerous heat; stormy & cooler next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More dangerous heat is on the way to the Midlands for your Friday.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible (10-20%). It will be warm and muggy. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

· Friday is an Alert Day for more dangerous heat in the Midlands.

· A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of the Midlands Friday from Noon until 8 p.m.

· High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees Friday. Heat index values will be between 107-110 degrees. Be careful if you’ll be spending a lot of time outdoors. A few isolated showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening.

· Saturday will also be hot, with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values will be close to 105. Isolated storms are possible (20% chance).

· Highs will be in the mid 90s Sunday with a chance of storms. Rain chances are around 30%.

· We’re tracking more storms for most of next week with a cold front. Rain chances are around 50% Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for most of the week.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Thursday night, expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A stray shower or storm could develop, but most areas will be dry. Rain chances are around 10-20%.

It will be warm and muggy in the area. Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Heads up! Friday is an Alert Day.

WIS (WIS)

We’re tracking some dangerous heat in the area Friday. A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of the Midlands from noon until 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to near 100, but when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like 107-110 degrees by afternoon. Be careful if you have to spend a lot of time outdoors.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Partly cloudy skies are expected. Isolated showers and storms are possible by Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front nudges in from the north. In fact, some strong storms are possible. Parts of the Midlands are under a Level 1 Marginal Risk for strong thunderstorms, so keep that in mind. Rain chances are around 30%.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Saturday will be another hot one. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Heat index values will be close to 105 degrees. We’ll see a few isolated showers and storms. Rain chances are around 20%.

On Sunday, highs will be in the mid 90s. We’ll likely have a few thunderstorms Sunday with the cold front over the area. Rain chances are around 30-40%.

WIS (WIS)

Even more wet weather is expected next week as the front stalls over the Midlands.

Rain chances increase to 50% Monday and Tuesday. Highs will cool into the low to mid 80s.

WIS (WIS)

More rain is expected Wednesday through Friday.

WIS (WIS)

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Stray Shower Possible (10-20%). Low temperatures in the mid 70s.

Alert Day Friday: Dangerous Heat Index Values. Sun & Clouds. Chance of PM Storms (20-30%). Highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Heat Index 107-110.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20% Highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index 100-105.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of PM Storms (30-40%). Highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index 100+.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (50%). Highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.

WIS (WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.