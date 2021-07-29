SkyView
DHEC recommending vaccinations, mask use in school guidance for upcoming school year

DHEC is recommending the use of masks for all people when indoors, especially when physical distancing is not possible.
DHEC is recommending the use of masks for all people when indoors, especially when physical distancing is not possible.(WAVE 3 News)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released its interim guidance for districts ahead of the school year.

The agency says at least three feet of distance between each student should be maintained to the greatest extent possible.

DHEC is also recommending use of masks for all people when indoors, especially when physical distancing is not possible. However, the agency notes that mask-use cannot be mandated per state law, but the agency says mask use is required on school buses and other public transportation per federal rules.

“Our first priority is the safety of our children and teachers,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “That is why, above all else, we’re urging all eligible South Carolinians to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated if they haven’t already done so. The last thing we want is for COVID-19 to spread through our schools causing avoidable illness.”

Here are some of the key points:

  • Schools are strongly encouraged to work with local public health officials and healthcare facilities and professionals to provide factual information and education about COVID-19 vaccination and to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines by coordinating vaccine clinics for staff, students, and families who wish to be vaccinated.
  • DHEC strongly recommends mask use for all people when indoors in school settings, especially when physical distancing is not possible. Children under two years old, anyone who has trouble breathing, or anyone unable to remove the face covering without assistance should not wear a mask.
  • At least three feet of distance between each student should be maintained to the greatest extent possible.
  • Case investigation and contact tracing are critical strategies to identify and isolate cases and test and quarantine close contacts to reduce transmission.
  • Mask use is required on school buses and other public transportation per federal CDC Order regardless of the mask policy at school or the individual’s vaccination status; school systems should take appropriate steps to ensure compliance with this requirement by students, staff, and others.

“Our students and educators deserve the right to learn and teach in a safe, healthy environment, and vaccinations will make that possible,” said Dr. Simmer. “The use of masks and other precautions recommended in our guidance will also help ensure a safe, healthy environment in our schools especially with the emergence of the Delta variant.”

DHEC reported nearly 19,000 COVID-19 cases among students and faculty through June 18, 2021, per the agency’s COVID-19 school dashboard.

DHEC officials say vaccinations are the best way to not continue to see cases in schools and to end the pandemic. Vaccinations are available for ages 12 and up at many locations across the state.

The full school guidance is available here.

