Coroner identifies two people killed in collision in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified two people who were killed in a two-vehicle collision.

The collision occurred around 3 p.m. on July 28.

Officials say a 1992 Chevy Cavalier was traveling north on Lynches River Road when it crossed the center line and struck a 2020 Honda Pilot SUV head-on.

The driver of the Chevy, 22-year-old Cameron Alexis Ard, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A passenger in the Chevy, 23-year-old Mystique Nicole Krzeminski, was also pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Honda was transported from the scene to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Autopsies for Ard and Krzeminski will be performed on Monday at MUSC in Charleston.

The Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate this crash.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.