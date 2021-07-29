SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Bear cub burned in wildfire heals at California center

His name is Tamarack
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — An injured bear cub rescued after it suffered burns in a California wildfire is being nursed back to health at a wildlife center at Lake Tahoe.

Officials at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care have named the young male bear “Tamarack” after the fire that burned through the Sierra south of the lake and into Nevada.

The center’s animal care director says the cub is about 6 months old and was walking on his elbows because of burns on his paws.

A veterinarian wrapped his paws and gave him painkillers.

Officials said they’re working to get a skin treatment that will speed healing.

The center will likely keep the bear through winter and release him in the spring.

Donations for Tamarack can be made on the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Facebook page.

Precious baby💙 We know you are scared & in pain, but you are safe & we will do whatever it takes to help you! You...

Posted by Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, Inc. on Monday, July 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Josephson and her parents
After 28 months of sleepless nights, Samantha Josephson’s parents get justice for her murder
Suspect wanted for Lowe's assault
Wanted man accused of attacking 69-year-old at Lowe’s
Rowland was convicted of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019 after she...
Judge sentences Rowland to life in prison for murdering UofSC student Samantha Josephson
State Superintendent Molly Spearman says coronavirus is already hitting some South Carolina...
Superintendent: SC schools already needing to quarantine students, urges masks and vaccines to avoid “disruption”
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 1,393 new COVID-19 cases, most cases since March 3

Latest News

President Joe Biden will allow the eviction moratorium to expire but called on Congress to...
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, July 13, 2019, actress Jodie Whittaker sits in the...
Who’s next? Jodie Whittaker to leave ‘Doctor Who’ in 2022
FILE - In this May 16, 2006 file photo former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases since Feb. 19 as hospitalizations spike