Wanted man accused of attacking 69-year-old at Lowe’s

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for assaulting a man in a Lowe’s parking lot, deputies say.

According to officials, the assault happened at the Lowe’s Hardware on Two Notch Road on July 14 just before 4 p.m..

Officials say the victim, a 69-year-old man, got into a verbal argument with another man while inside the store. Deputies say their argument carried over to the parking lot, where it turned physical, and resulted in the older man being injured.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to deputies, the suspect left the scene in a silver sedan.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.