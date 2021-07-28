SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - In just a matter of seconds, a surf camp on Tybee Island turned quite scary for some when the instructor was attacked by a shark.

A few days later, he says he’s ready to share his experience and spread ocean awareness.

Atsushi Yamada has been teaching surf lessons on the island for more than 10 years. He says he always makes sure, no matter their age, that his surfers are aware of the risks in the water.

It wasn’t until Tuesday that he came face-to-face with one of the risks himself.

Yamada shares his surfing passion every summer with children of all ages. He holds weekly camps, and this week is sure to stand out.

“I got a total of one here, one here and the bigger one right on the shin,” Yamada said.

Yamada says he was sitting on his board helping a camper get back on shore because it was a stormy day. That’s the moment when a shark came up and bit him on the leg, leaving behind three gashes.

“Ok now she’s in the safe zone and less than three seconds later I was attacked. I was very, very thankful, it’s almost a miracle, the shark didn’t get her,” Yamada said.

His immediate reaction, he says, was that he hoped the shark wouldn’t get to anyone else. He says he stayed calm so as to not cause a scene.

“I didn’t want to get too panicked, so I was hoping I could manage to paddle myself back in close enough they could listen to me,” he said.

Yamada was able to get a first-aid kit from one of his instructors and wrapped his leg, to stop the bleeding, in the water.

“I was heavily breathing, a lot of pain.”

Soon after, this lifeguard and an ambulance came to help. All this week’s campers showed back up two days after the incident, which Yamada says shows how brave they are.

“It doesn’t get any better than this. I mean, I get to see them again. They’re all smiling, they’re stoked, and the waves are perfect for them to learn, so I cannot be more thankful than this,” Yamada said.

Yamada says a researcher who specializes in shark bites looked at his injury and determined that the bite could be from a juvenile bull shark or black tip shark. He reminds people that we are the intruders in the ocean, so be aware of every risk possible before getting in the water.

When asked if he would be nervous getting back in the water, he responded, “I mean, again, it’s a part of the deal! Part of the deal! Part of the sport we love, and I cannot do this without going in the ocean.”

Yamada says he got plastic surgery on his leg already and he has about a three-week recovery. Of course, he plans to be in the water surfing as soon as he cleared to do so.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
Governor McMaster and South Carolina Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach have...
Gov. McMaster extends emergency SNAP supplements through December
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 2,203 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths Friday
The officer, who has not been identified, was responding to a call about a man with a gun.
Orangeburg officer fired after excessive use of force on Black man
Lula Drake Wine Parlour recently re-opened its doors after a 16-month hiatus.
Popular Columbia wine bar now requiring COVID vaccines for indoor seating

Latest News

The University of South Carolina announced they are requiring face coverings to be worn at all...
UofSC to require masks in all campus buildings
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Hot & humid this weekend; rainy and cooler next week
The officer, who has not been identified, was responding to a call about a man with a gun.
Orangeburg officer fired after excessive use of force on Black man
Hunter West, 21, was arrested July 30 by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Kershaw County man charged with soliciting minor for sex
This new effort from 24 state attorneys general goes further than any before.
SC attorney general joins multi-state effort to overturn Roe v. Wade