St. Pat’s in Five Points returns for 40th anniversary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Five Points Association has announced the return of St. Pat’s in Five Points.

According to the Five Points Association, St. Pat’s in Five Points is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Organizers say 2022 is a special year as the event celebrates its 40th Anniversary.

The event is considered the Southeast’s largest one-day St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with an average of 45,000 attendees between all the day’s events.

Organizers hope to reach upwards of 55,000 attendees in 2022.

Festivities will include the Get to the Green 5K, 10K and 1-Mile Family Fun Run, the St. Pat’s Parade down Devine Street into Five Points, the family-fun Pot O’Gold Playland, five stages of music, artisan craft vendors, food vendors, green beer and more!

Officials say St. Pat’s in Five Points has a more than $6 million economic impact on the City of Columbia and Richland County.

