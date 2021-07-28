SC man gets maximum sentence for sexual abuse of 2 minor children

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two children will spend 20 years in prison -- the maximum sentence for the crimes, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor.

Donnie Rankin, 49, of West Columbia, was convicted of two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree.

The West Columbia Police Department launched an investigation into Rankin in August 2020 after receiving a report.

Investigators determined Rankin “committed multiple acts of sexual battery against the victims” in 2012 and 2013. The victims were children.

Police said Rankin did admit to some of the allegations against him.

“Child sexual assault victims often don’t come forward out of fear or shame,” Eleventh Circuit Assistant Solicitor Ashley Wellman said. “This sentence sends a strong message that offenders will not be allowed to use those tactics to keep victims silent.”

Rankin is not eligible for parole during his sentence and must register as a sex offender.

