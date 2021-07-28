SkyView
Police: Sumter man tied to multiple storage unit break-ins

Edward Lee Bick III
Edward Lee Bick III(Sumter Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man has been linked him to several storage unit break-ins in the city since April, police say.

According to officials with the Sumter Police Department, Edward Lee Bick III has been in jail since July 13 on break-in charges in the county. Bick was charged on July 24 by with three counts possession of burglary tools and eight counts of third degree burglary-first offense.

Police say Bick was identified as a suspect following a string of reported break-ins to storage units along Constitution Drive, Camden Highway and other parts of the city.

Officials say thousands of dollars in items including clothing, jewelry and ammunition were reported stolen from those units.

An investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.

Anyone with information or to report a break-in to a storage unit is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

