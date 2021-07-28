SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Police chief holding press conference on shooting involving multiple victims in Charleston

CPD officials said the incident is in the area of Hanover Street and Johnson Street, and...
CPD officials said the incident is in the area of Hanover Street and Johnson Street, and responded at 4:50 p.m.(Live 5 News)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they have responded to a shooting in the downtown area involving multiple shooting victims. CPD officials said the incident is in the area of Hanover Street and Johnson Street.

Chief Luther Reynolds will have a press conference at 6:15 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene at 4:50 p.m. Authorities said the victims have been transported to a local hospital.

“Anyone with information about this incident can call 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective,” police said.

Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina reported that a victim from the shooting walked into their facility at Rutledge Tower, and another victim was taken to the main hospital. Charleston police officials said there were multiple victims shot but have not confirmed an exact number yet.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowland was convicted of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019 after she...
Judge sentences Rowland to life in prison for murdering UofSC student Samantha Josephson
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
No cause of death has been determined.
Columbia man found dead in SC state forest, investigation underway
Police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Officials investigating shooting at Columbia gas station
Samantha Josephson and her parents
After 28 months of sleepless nights, Samantha Josephson’s parents get justice for her murder