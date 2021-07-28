WATCH LIVE: Police chief holding press conference on shooting involving multiple victims in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they have responded to a shooting in the downtown area involving multiple shooting victims. CPD officials said the incident is in the area of Hanover Street and Johnson Street.

Chief Luther Reynolds will have a press conference at 6:15 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene at 4:50 p.m. Authorities said the victims have been transported to a local hospital.

“Anyone with information about this incident can call 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective,” police said.

Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina reported that a victim from the shooting walked into their facility at Rutledge Tower, and another victim was taken to the main hospital. Charleston police officials said there were multiple victims shot but have not confirmed an exact number yet.

