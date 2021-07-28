Motorcyclist hit by truck, killed in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A driver died in a late-night crash in Orangeburg County on Tuesday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on US-178 near Lake Edisto Road in the northwest part of Orangeburg.

Troopers say the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet truck was traveling west on US-178 when he turned onto North Edisto Road and hit a motorcyclist going the other direction.

Crews rushed the motorcyclist to the hospital, but the person did not survive.

Officials said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. He or she has not yet been identified.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

SCHP continues to investigate.

