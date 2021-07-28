LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department’s ‘Operation Cool Down’ provides free fans to those in the Lexington area who need a way to cool down during the hot S.C. summer months.

With blazing temperatures in the Midlands forecast, Chief Terrance Green is reminding the Lexington community of the operation.

This operation has been going on for over 12 years and is able to continue due to the generosity of Town of Lexington businesses and individuals with donations of box fans.

Assisting over 100 families each year, donations are always needed to continue the community-focused program.

In-kind donation forms are available for box fan donations made to ‘Operation: Cool Down’ through the Lexington Police Department Foundation.

If in need of a box fan -- visit the Lexington County Police Department at 111 Maiden Lane in Lexington, South Carolina during weekday business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

