SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Lexington Police Department’s ‘Operation Cool Down’

With blazing temperatures in the Midlands forecast, Chief Terrance Green is reminding the...
With blazing temperatures in the Midlands forecast, Chief Terrance Green is reminding the Lexington community of the operation.(Lexington County Police Department)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department’s ‘Operation Cool Down’ provides free fans to those in the Lexington area who need a way to cool down during the hot S.C. summer months.

With blazing temperatures in the Midlands forecast, Chief Terrance Green is reminding the Lexington community of the operation.

This operation has been going on for over 12 years and is able to continue due to the generosity of Town of Lexington businesses and individuals with donations of box fans.

Assisting over 100 families each year, donations are always needed to continue the community-focused program.

In-kind donation forms are available for box fan donations made to ‘Operation: Cool Down’ through the Lexington Police Department Foundation.

If in need of a box fan -- visit the Lexington County Police Department at 111 Maiden Lane in Lexington, South Carolina during weekday business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Rowland was convicted of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019 after she...
Judge sentences Rowland to life in prison for murdering UofSC student Samantha Josephson
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
No cause of death has been determined.
Columbia man found dead in SC state forest, investigation underway
Police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Officials investigating shooting at Columbia gas station
Samantha Josephson and her parents
After 28 months of sleepless nights, Samantha Josephson’s parents get justice for her murder

Latest News

Columbia church offers haircuts and hope to the homeless as part of ‘Love Week’
Columbia church offers haircuts and hope to the homeless as part of ‘Love Week’
Midlands patient seeks to raise awareness for people with facial abnormalities
Richland County looking at repurposing mall building for public safety space concerns
Richland County looking at repurposing mall building for public safety space concerns
Lawsuit challenges Richland Co.’s $6M road maintenance fee
Lawsuit challenges Richland Co.’s $6M road maintenance fee