Heavy rains wash out road in Colleton County

Hendersonville Highway is expected to be closed for weeks.
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County officials have responded to a tremendous amount of flooding in the area.

One area of concern they are looking at is the Hendersonville Highway. A release from the county says heavy rains and flooding Wednesday morning have caused a washout. They say the washout is around the 2300 block of Hendersonville Highway.

Hendersonville Highway is expected to be closed for weeks, and county officials say Great Swamp Road cannot be used as a detour as Great Swamp Road at Dover Bluff Lane is impassible as well.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye says drivers should avoid the area of US 17 Alt and Icey Lane.

There is still water on roadways within Colleton County, and individuals are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, the release stated. Officials say those who must travel, should use caution.

