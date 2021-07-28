SkyView
Gaston man wanted for traffic violation, fleeing from law enforcement

Troy Rish, 26, fled from a traffic stop near US 321 and Woodtrail Drive around 2 a.m. and now has four warrants for his arrest.(Gaston Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Gaston Police Department is looking for a man they say committed a traffic violation and fled from law enforcement.

According to police, Troy Rish, 26, fled from a traffic stop near US 321 and Woodtrail Drive around 2 a.m. and now has four warrants for his arrest.

Officers say after attempting a traffic stop, Rish drove into a tire deflation device causing the vehicle to become disabled.

Rish's Car
Rish's Car(Gaston Police Department)

After the vehicle became disabled, officers say Rish ran on foot into a wooded area near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport and was not arrested.

If you have information as to Rish’s whereabouts, you are urged to submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers.

