FIRST ALERT: Thursday and Friday are Alert Day for dangerous heat in the Midlands

By Dominic Brown
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some dangerous heat in the Midlands.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible (20%). It will be warm and muggy. Low temperatures will be in the 70s.

· Thursday and Friday are Alert Days for dangerous heat.

· High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to 100 degrees Thursday and Friday. Heat index values will be between 104-108 degrees. Be careful if you’ll be spending a lot of time outdoors. A shower or storm is possible.

· Saturday will also be hot, with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values will be close to 100 degrees. Isolated storms are possible.

· Highs will be in the mid 90s Sunday with a chance of storms. Rain chances are around 40%.

· We’re tracking more storms for most of next week. Rain chances are around 50% Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Wednesday night, expect partly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A stray shower or storm could develop, but most areas will be dry. Rain chances are around 20%.

It will be warm and muggy in the area. Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 70s.

Heads up! Thursday and Friday are Alert Days.

We’re tracking some dangerous heat in the area Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s, but when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like 104-107 degrees by afternoon. Be careful if you have to spend a lot of time outdoors. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm could develop (20% chance).

Friday will feature even hotter weather in the Midlands. Highs will likely reach the upper 90s and lower 100s. However, when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like 105-108 degrees by afternoon. Again, be careful. Drink plenty of water and take a lot of breaks if you’re going to spend a lot of time in heat.

Partly cloudy skies are expected. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Rain chances are around 20%.

Saturday will be another hot one. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Heat index values will be close to 100 degrees. We’ll see a few isolated showers and storms. Rain chances are around 20%.

On Sunday, highs will be in the mid 90s. We’ll likely have a few thunderstorms Sunday with a cold front over the area. Rain chances are around 40%.

Even more wet weather is expected next week as the front stalls over the Midlands.

Rain chances increase to 50% Monday and Tuesday. Highs will cool into the low to mid 80s.

More rain is expected Wednesday through Friday.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Stray Showers (10-20%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Alert Day Thursday: Dangerous Heat Index Values. Sun & Clouds. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 90s. Heat Index 100+.

Alert Day Friday: Dangerous Heat Index Values. Sun & Clouds. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 90s to 100. Heat Index 100+.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20% Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.

