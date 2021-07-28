SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

DHEC searching for littermate of rabid puppy brought to Florence

((Source: SCDHEC.gov))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is providing new details on a puppy that tested positive for rabies and was in Florence at one point.

DHEC revealed last week that at least 25 people and six dogs were exposed to the rabid puppy. The people were referred to healthcare providers while the dogs were put in quarantine.

RELATED COVERAGE | DHEC: Rabid puppy associated with Florence County, people and pets exposed

Now health officials are asking anyone who may have been in contact with the puppy to come forward, and they’re also looking for a littermate that is unaccounted for.

The puppy was about seven weeks old and weighed around five pounds. It was a small, tan-and-white pitbull puppy, according to DHEC.

Officials said it was born in Edgefield County, near Lanier Road in Johnson, S.C. The puppy and a littermate were taken to Augusta, Ga., from July 14 – July 17. Then they said both puppies were taken to a gathering in Clearwater, S.C., and this is where the littermate was given away.

DHEC said the rabid puppy was later taken to a birthday party in Florence.

The agency is trying to find the littermate to verify its health status and prevent the potential spread of the virus.

They also ask that anyone who came in contact with the puppy or its littermate is asked to call their healthcare provider and DHEC’s Environmental Affairs office in Florence at 843-661-4825 or the Aiken office at 803-642-1637.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowland was convicted of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019 after she...
Judge sentences Rowland to life in prison for murdering UofSC student Samantha Josephson
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
No cause of death has been determined.
Columbia man found dead in SC state forest, investigation underway
Police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Officials investigating shooting at Columbia gas station
South Carolina schools have reopening plans that include several mitigation strategies.
SC law forbids mask mandates in public schools, but other mitigation strategies remain

Latest News

Hendersonville Highway is expected to be closed for weeks.
Heavy rains wash out road in Colleton County
Suspect wanted for Lowe's assault
Wanted man accused of attacking 69-year-old at Lowe’s
Troy Rish, 26, fled from a traffic stop near US 321 and Woodtrail Drive around 2 a.m. and now...
Gaston man wanted for traffic violation, fleeing from law enforcement
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
COVID-19 new cases exceed 2,000 in North Carolina for first time since April