Columbia church offers haircuts and hope to the homeless as part of ‘Love Week’

By Greg Adaline
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Recent data shows Richland County has the largest homeless population in the state...

And among the homeless, especially in the midst of the pandemic, hope can be hard to come by.

But one Columbia church made it their mission this last Sunday to show those on the margins a little love in a way you could say, was “a cut above.”

Volunteers with Elevation Church Columbia hosted an event at Columbia’s Findlay Park to give the homeless free haircuts, as part of what they call “Love Week” at the church.

At the University of South Carolina Alumni Center, where the church meets each Sunday, dozens of volunteers packed care kits that included bandanas, mints, chapstick, and sunscreen to give to those receiving the haircuts.

The church also provided pizza, music with a DJ, and fun activities including cornhole and lawn darts at the park.

Overall, the turnout was strong, with dozens of people getting either a haircut or a shave.

A team from Gentleman’s Quarters Barber Shop in West Columbia, along with hair stylists who attend the church dedicated a few hours of their time to give the homeless 5-star service, totally free of charge.

Organizers say the purpose of the event was simple: A fresh haircut can mean a fresh start.

They say a haircut can do wonders in helping someone see themselves as God sees them: As beautiful and loved.

In speaking with one of the men in the barber chair who had just wrapped up a shave- it would appear that message is taking hold.

“I’m a new man,” he said with a big smile.

As part of “Love Week”, Elevation Church is doing hundreds of community service projects across the region.

To see the available events and ways to participate, visit https://elevationoutreach.org/.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Columbia church offers haircuts and hope to the homeless as part of ‘Love Week’
