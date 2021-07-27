Police seek identity of shoplifter in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Lexington Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a shoplifter.

Officers say a shoplifter went into Ulta Beauty on June 17 and stole more than $1,000 of merchandise.

According to officers, the shoplifter was a passenger in a silver Nissan Altima with a paper tag.

If you have any information regarding this shoplifting, you are urged to contact Detective Heath at 803-951-4642 or email at kheath@lexsc.com.

