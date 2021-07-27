One killed, one injured in two-vehicle collision on Chapin Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died and another person has been injured following a two-vehicle collision in Lexington County.

The collision occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Chapin Road near Snapdragon Court.

Officials say a 2018 Honda Pilot SUV was traveling east on Chapin Road while a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling west.

According to reports, the Chevrolet went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line, and struck the Honda head-on.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced deceased at the scene. They were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The drive of the Chevy was transported from the scene to an area hospital with serious injuries. They were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.