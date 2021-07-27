Officials investigating shooting at Columbia gas station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday morning at a Columbia gas station, officials say.

According to deputies, the shooting occurred at the Spinx Gas Station on Piney Grove Road in Columbia.

Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say someone shot into the business and that there are no apparent victims at this time.

According to officials, the gunman is described as a Black man in his 20s. Witnesses say he was wearing a black hat and black shirt.

Anyone with information can share anonymous tips with Crimestoppers by calling 888-CRIME-SC or by using the Crimestoppers mobile app.

