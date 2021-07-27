SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Officials investigating shooting at Columbia gas station

Police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday morning.(WIS TV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday morning at a Columbia gas station, officials say.

According to deputies, the shooting occurred at the Spinx Gas Station on Piney Grove Road in Columbia.

Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say someone shot into the business and that there are no apparent victims at this time.

According to officials, the gunman is described as a Black man in his 20s. Witnesses say he was wearing a black hat and black shirt.

Anyone with information can share anonymous tips with Crimestoppers by calling 888-CRIME-SC or by using the Crimestoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Gage Zirke
Former Dutch Fork football star killed in shooting in Ohio
From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
Rowland Trial Day 5: State and defense rest, closing arguments Tuesday
Nathaniel Rowland is accused of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019.
Rowland Trial: State and defense rest, closing arguments Tuesday
It happened around 6 a.m. Monday on Ridgeway Road between Lugoff and Ridgeway, officials said.
Woman killed in head-on crash in Kershaw County on way to work
Both Brosia and Brennan’s prison terms will be followed by a six-year term of court-ordered...
Two Columbia men sentenced for roles in sale of crack cocaine to undercover officer

Latest News

Olympic champion Simone Biles out of team finals with apparent injury.
USA Gymnastics: Simone Biles out of team finals with medical issue
wis
FIRST ALERT - Hot and Humid for the rest of the week
During the chase, the car’s tires went flat and the suspect was driving on the rims until he...
Driver of stolen car led police on chase through Lexington County, chief says
Lawsuit challenges Richland Co.’s $6M road maintenance fee
Lawsuit challenges Richland Co.’s $6M road maintenance fee