Midlands patient seeks to raise awareness for people with facial abnormalities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cleft lip and/or palate is the most common birth defect, according to the American Cleft Palate Association (ACPA), affecting one of every 600 newborns. July is National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness month that seeks to raise awareness of facial differences.

People with cleft and other facial syndromes typically undergo multiple surgeries to correct the issue.

Zandre Day, a Midlands resident who was born with a cleft lip and cleft palate, has undergone five surgeries in his lifetime to help his appearance and communication abilities.

“It’s been a long journey, but a good one, nonetheless,” said Day.

His first surgery was performed at just 3 months old, but his final surgery at age 18 has helped him gain confidence and self-esteem.

Autoplay Caption

Susan Backman, a navigation nurse with the Columbia Cleft Team at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital, says patients with all types of facial differences typically work with the team from age 2 to age 18. The team works with healthcare providers of many different fields such as orthodontics, dentistry, and speech therapy to improve mouth function.

Backman says the Cleft Team provides consistency and support for patients and their families through the different phases of development and treatment, while cosmetic surgeries go a long way in improving a patient’s self-esteem.

“We see a lot of them blossom after they have revisions and things to improve their looks,” said Backman. “They have a lot more self-confidence.”

Day hopes that others will be aware of the struggles he’s endured in his life and will be more accepting of people that may look different. He says his toughest times were in school where he was the victim of bullying.

“They would constantly target it and say, ‘Oh, you’ve got a crooked nose,’ or ‘at least I have a full face,’” said Day. “Just because someone is different does not mean that you should treat them lower than you or treat them worse than you.”

Day’s mother, Andrea Smith, has guided Day throughout his childhood to teach him how to deal with others that may not be so accepting of him.

“Let your child know that it’s okay because they’re going to run into many problems and people are going to have questions,” said Smith. “Just teach them to be an open book and don’t be ashamed of the way they look because their faces are perfect.”

Day says the best way to be accepting is to treat those with facial differences the same as anyone else, and he says to not ask about facial differences. Instead, wait until the person is comfortable talking to you about it.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.