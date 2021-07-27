Jim Hudson Automotive group donates 9 millionth meal to Harvest Hope Food Bank

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Jim Hudson Automotive Group presented Harvest Hope Food Bank with a check for $200,000.

That check will pay for 1,000,000 meals, which will help create a hunger free tomorrow across the Midlands.

Harvest Hope Food Bank says its partnerships like this that help make what they do possible.

“We believe that no person should have to go hungry, with the support of our partners like Jim Hudson Automotive Group we are confident that we are leaving each day better for our children and our families,” said Erinn Rowe, CEO for the foodbank.

This donation was a part of the Hudson 2000 sales race and brings the total number of meals donated by the auto group to 9,000,000.

