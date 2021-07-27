FIRST ALERT - Dangerous heat continues for the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Watch out! The heat is on! High temps are in the mid 90s today and it will feel like 106!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

- Hot temperatures continue this week with heat index values around 102-106

- There’s a 20% chance of some showers, mainly this morning.

- Highs are in the upper 90s Thursday and it will feel like 105.

- We hit 100 for Friday and it feels like 106 with the humidity.

- Cooler temps come in with better rain chances next week.

First Alert Weather Summary

Here comes the heat! An alert day is posted for today for the heat and humidity. Expect temps in the mid 90s today with heat index values near 106 as the humidity will be very high as well. Skies are partly cloudy and we cannot rule out a 20% chance of some showers and storms.

A nice big ridge of high pressure builds Thursday. Highs reach 99 with partly cloudy skies. It will feel like 105. An alert day has been posted for the high temps and heat index.

We’re going to soar up to 100 Friday, making it another alert day. Heat index values will be near 106. Skies are partly cloudy and there’s a 20% chance of some showers and storms.

Saturday is up to 95 with heat index values near 101. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon.

There’s a 30% chance of showers and storms Sunday as a cold front approaches the region. Highs are in the low 90s. The front stalls over the region and cools us down while also giving us a 40% chance of showers and storms Monday and a 50% chance Tuesday.

First Alert Weather Forecast

FIRST ALERT Today: Mostly cloudy, 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 90s. Heat Index 102-106°.

FIRST ALERT Thursday: Hot! Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Humid, feeling like 102-104°.

FIRST ALERT Friday: Hot again! Highs near 100. 20% chance of and storms. Humid, feeling like 102-106°.

Saturday: Mid 90s with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of storms. Humid, feeling like 99-102°.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs are near 92.

