FIRST ALERT - Temperatures will feel like the triple-digits later this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Weather Headlines:

- Tuesday we have more humidity and a 40% chance of rain and storms, with highs in the low 90s

-Tuesday expect a few slow-moving thunderstorms associated with a front moving in from the west.

- Temps will be in the mid to upper 90s by the middle of the week, and the heat index values will range from 100-106°

wis (wis weather)

First Alert Weather Summary

Tuesday will be much more humid. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs are still in the low 90s. A 40% chance of some afternoon and evening showers and storms.

wis (wis weather)

The humidity sticks around Wednesday, which gives us a 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms. High temperatures are in the low 90s.

Thursday is getting hot! Highs in the upper 90s with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of afternoon storms.

wis (wis weather)

wis (wis weather)

First Alert Weather Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s. Heat Index 100°.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 90s. Heat Index 106°.

Thursday: Hot! Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 90s

Friday: Hot again! Highs near 100. 20% chance of and storms.

Saturday: Low 90s with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of storms.

wis (wis weather)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.