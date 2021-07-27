SkyView
FIRST ALERT - Temperatures will feel like the triple-digits later this week

By Von Gaskin
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Weather Headlines:

- Tuesday we have more humidity and a 40% chance of rain and storms, with highs in the low 90s

-Tuesday expect a few slow-moving thunderstorms associated with a front moving in from the west.

- Temps will be in the mid to upper 90s by the middle of the week, and the heat index values will range from 100-106°

First Alert Weather Summary

Tuesday will be much more humid. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs are still in the low 90s. A 40% chance of some afternoon and evening showers and storms.

The humidity sticks around Wednesday, which gives us a 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms. High temperatures are in the low 90s.

Thursday is getting hot! Highs in the upper 90s with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of afternoon storms.

First Alert Weather Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s. Heat Index 100°.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 90s. Heat Index 106°.

Thursday: Hot! Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 90s

Friday: Hot again! Highs near 100. 20% chance of and storms.

Saturday: Low 90s with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of storms.

