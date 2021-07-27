Day 6: Jury deliberating fate of accused killer Nathaniel Rowland

GRAPHIC WARNING: Details included in this article may be disturbing to some readers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The jury is deliberating the fate of accused murderer Nathaniel Rowland, who is on trial for the murder of University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson.

When jurors announce whether they find Rowland guilty or not guilty, WIS will stream their decision. Court is adjourned until then.

Closing arguments happened Tuesday morning after both the state and defense rested their case Monday night.

Rowland is being tried on three charges: murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The prosecution went first.

STATE REVIEWS EVIDENCE IN CLOSING ARGUMENTS

As the state urged jurors to find Rowland guilty of murder, they made several emotional pleas, starting by saying 21-year-old Josephson did not deserve her fate.

She was a daughter, a sister, a friend, a girlfriend, and a future law student. She was someone who had her whole life in front of her. There for the taking. Taken in the prime of her life.

Her body was found with more than 100 stab wounds on her face, ear, head, neck, arm, back, leg, and feet.

Prosecuting attorneys said she was dragged into the woods and left alone to rot. They went on to state there was a footprint inside the Impala from Josephson that was her clue to us that she tried to get away.

The lead prosecutor wrote down: “clothing, body dump, video, Impala, mountain brook, forensic analysis” as the team went through all of the evidence they presented.

They started with video from the night Josephson was abducted, which showed the black Chevy Impala driving around for 10 minutes before it pulled in front of Josephson and she got inside.

The state pointed out the evidence of both of Rowland’s and Josephson’s phones tracking together at the same time from Five Points to Montgomery Avenue.

Then the prosecutors showed ATM video of a person wearing the same clothes found in Rowland’s car trying to use Josephson’s ATM card, unsuccessfully, on the morning of March 29 -- the day she was last seen.

The state went back through Rowland’s ex-girlfriend’s testimony, when she said Rowland arrived home the morning of March 29 without her work visor.

Maria Howard said she asked Rowland where her visor was and she said he said, “It’s in the country with blood on it.”

When she asked why, she said he told her: “Mind your own business.”

Howard also testified that on the way to work in the Impala, she saw blood in the car and a sheet over the blood. The prosecution said it was the sheet later found in Howard’s trash with Josephson’s blood on it.

The state also said Rowland didn’t think anything would tie him to Howard’s home, but there was an envelope found in the glove box that had her address on it.

Inside Howard’s home in her trash, they found a bloody murder weapon with Josephson’s DNA, along with Rowland’s.

Prosecutors also told jurors that upon Rowland’s arrest, they found his clothes with her blood on it -- including a mask he was wearing in the ATM video.

After recapping all of the evidence, the state’s lead attorney said the only reasonable conclusion was to find Rowland guilty.

The prosecutor said Josephson could have been “anything she wanted to be,” but Rowland “took her life” and “tried to erase her.”

They asked the jury to find Rowland guilty on all three charges.

But the defense said the evidence did not stack up to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Rowland killed Josephson.

DEFENSE TEAM MAKES CLOSING ARGUMENTS

The defense said everyone jumped to conclusions March 30 -- the day Rowland was arrested.

In reference to the video of Rowland running from police trying to arrest him, the defense said the officers yelled at him and another officer lunged at him, and that’s why he ran.

His attorneys said the lack of Rowland’s DNA under Josephson’s nails was important. They said two unidentified males’ DNA were found under Josephson’s fingernails.

“Because (Rowland’s DNA is) not there they want to tell you it doesn’t matter,” she said to jurors.

According to the public defender, if Rowland’s DNA was under her nails, the state would have brought that to the jury’s attention.

The lead defense attorney argued it seemed implausible that Josephson put up a fight, but Rowland didn’t have a mark on him, as investigators testified.

The defense also said Rowland is accused of dragging Josephson through the woods -- so they asked how is it there was not one scratch on him from that?

Defense attorneys also said there’s no way Howard watched Rowland cleaning a murder weapon in the front seat of the car in downtown Columbia, like she claimed in her testimony.

The defense ended by saying making poor choices -- like riding in a bloody car -- doesn’t make you a murderer. If that were the case, the defense said Howard would be a murderer.

“Y’all hold (prosecutors) to their burden,” the lead defense attorney said. “Just because you do things that seem completely irrational… doesn’t mean you are guilty of murder. They’ve created a narrative and he is the villain in their narrative… in this case it is the wrong answer.”

The defense told the jurors not to let emotions get in the way of their decision, and asked them to find Rowland not guilty.

JUDGE GIVES FINAL WORD TO JURY

The judge instructed jurors that they must believe the evidence has proved, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Rowland killed Josephson.

He reminded the jury that the burden of proof is on the prosecution, meaning the state must prove he did it, while the defense does not have to prove Rowland’s innocence.

The judge said Rowland acting suspiciously was not enough to convict him of murder.

Jurors are charged to decide his fate on the following charges: murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

