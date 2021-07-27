SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Columbia man found dead in SC state forest, investigation underway

No cause of death has been determined.
No cause of death has been determined.(Dan Stark)
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDGEFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - Officials in Sumter County said the body of a man from Columbia was found in a state forest.

Gregory Scott Abbott, 55, was found dead in the Manchester State Forest on July 22, officials confirmed.

The State Forestry Commission found his body in a vehicle that evening and alerted deputies.

Investigators are working to determine how Abbott died. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, July 27.

The Sheriff’s Office said “no determination has been made at this time.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Rowland was convicted of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019 after she...
Judge sentences Rowland to life in prison for murdering UofSC student Samantha Josephson
Gage Zirke
Former Dutch Fork football star killed in shooting in Ohio
Nathaniel Rowland is accused of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019.
Rowland Trial: State and defense rest, closing arguments Tuesday
From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
Rowland Trial Day 5: State and defense rest, closing arguments Tuesday
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - Very hot and humid for the rest of the week
This donation was a part of the Hudson 2000 sales race and brings the total number of meals...
Jim Hudson Automotive group donates 9 millionth meal to Harvest Hope Food Bank
Police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Officials investigating shooting at Columbia gas station
Rowland was convicted of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019 after she...
Judge sentences Rowland to life in prison for murdering UofSC student Samantha Josephson