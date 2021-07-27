Columbia man found dead in SC state forest, investigation underway

WEDGEFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - Officials in Sumter County said the body of a man from Columbia was found in a state forest.

Gregory Scott Abbott, 55, was found dead in the Manchester State Forest on July 22, officials confirmed.

The State Forestry Commission found his body in a vehicle that evening and alerted deputies.

Investigators are working to determine how Abbott died. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, July 27.

The Sheriff’s Office said “no determination has been made at this time.”

