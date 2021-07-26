Woman killed in head-on crash in Kershaw County on way to work

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - A woman has died after being hit by another car on her drive to work Monday morning, officials said.

The head-on crash happened in the 1900 block of Ridgeway Road just after 6 a.m., the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office confirmed. That’s between Lugoff and Ridgeway.

Officials say the woman was driving from her home in Camden to work at MLILY in Ridgeway.

She was headed west on Ridgeway Road when the driver of another car, which was going east, crossed into the westbound lanes and hit her car head on.

Melissa Moore, 55, died at the scene, the coroner said.

The driver of the other car was rushed to the hospital. His condition has not been shared publicly.

Officials said both drivers were wearing seat belts.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash.

