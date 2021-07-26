WATCH LIVE: Solicitor to hold news conference on Jamal Sutherland case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson has called a news conference on the investigation into Jamal Sutherland’s death at the Charleston County jail in January.

That news conference is set for 1 p.m. Monday.

Wilson’s office has not indicated what she will announce, but she may announce a decision on whether criminal charges will be filed in Sutherland’s death on Jan. 5.

Jamal Sutherland, 31, died on Jan. 5 while in custody at the Charleston County jail.

Sutherland died while being forcibly removed from his cell that morning so that he could attend a bond hearing on a misdemeanor assault charge. He had been arrested the night before by North Charleston Police who responded to Palmetto Behavioral Health where a fight between patients broke out.

The Sutherland family has said Sutherland was not part of that fight, but became agitated after police arrived at the facility and wound up being accused of assaulting an employee of the facility.

Sutherland was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on Jan. 4 and died approximately 12 hours later.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano announced in May that Detention Sgt. Lindsay Fickett, left, and Detention Deputy Brian Houle, right, were fired. They had been on administrative duty since shortly after the death of Jamal Sutherland on Jan. 5 at the jail. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano initially placed the two deputies who were present at the time of Sutherland’s death, Detention Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle, on administrative leave. She fired them in May, about a week after the release of video recorded inside the jail that showed Sutherland being removed from his jail cell. The video footage included Sutherland being tased numerous times.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said a forensic autopsy showed the cause of death as “excited state with adverse pharmacotherapeutic effect during subdual process.” The coroner initially said the manner of death is currently “undetermined” as the investigation into Sutherland’s death remained open and active.

Wilson initially said she would make a decision on whether to file criminal charges in Sutherland’s death by the end of June. But she then said that decision would have to be delayed because of additional information that still needed a more detailed review.

