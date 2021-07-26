SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Two Columbia men sentenced for roles in sale of crack cocaine to undercover officer

Both Brosia and Brennan’s prison terms will be followed by a six-year term of court-ordered...
Both Brosia and Brennan’s prison terms will be followed by a six-year term of court-ordered supervision.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia men have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine base, Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced Monday.

Officials say Jamil Shamond Brennan, 26, of Columbia, was sentenced to more than nine years in prison and Tevin Brosia, 27, of Columbia, was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.

According to officials, evidence presented to the Court showed that Brennan and Brosia helped facilitate the sale of cocaine base, commonly known as crack cocaine, to an undercover law enforcement officer who was posing as a drug buyer.

Officials say the undercover officer made a controlled purchase of 25.7 grams of crack cocaine outside a residence in Columbia on February 25, 2020.

DeHart says Brennan supplied the crack cocaine sold and Brosia was the middleman for the sale.

Both Brosia and Brennan’s prison terms will be followed by a six-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and the Columbia Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Troopers say Andre Howell, 25, of Clinton was walking in the roadway to retrieve an item that...
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-26 trying to retrieve fallen item from vehicle
Two drivers killed in wrong-way crash on I-26
Deputies say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Miranda Road in West...
18-year-old killed in West Columbia shooting
Deputies say the girl was airlifted to a hospital with no life threatening injures and told EMS...
14-year-old injured in Kershaw County shooting
Jonathan Wise was arrested for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Shooting at Jake’s in Five Points injures employee

Latest News

Day 5: Trial resumes for man accused of killing UofSC student Samantha Josephson
City of Savannah
Savannah mayor reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise again
James Steven Tyler Ginsburg and Cameron Michael Smith
Two adults, three juveniles facing multiple felonies after stealing $200K worth of items
From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
Day 5: Trial of UofSC student Samantha Josephson’s accused killer