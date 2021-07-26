Two Columbia men sentenced for roles in sale of crack cocaine to undercover officer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia men have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine base, Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced Monday.

Officials say Jamil Shamond Brennan, 26, of Columbia, was sentenced to more than nine years in prison and Tevin Brosia, 27, of Columbia, was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.

According to officials, evidence presented to the Court showed that Brennan and Brosia helped facilitate the sale of cocaine base, commonly known as crack cocaine, to an undercover law enforcement officer who was posing as a drug buyer.

Officials say the undercover officer made a controlled purchase of 25.7 grams of crack cocaine outside a residence in Columbia on February 25, 2020.

DeHart says Brennan supplied the crack cocaine sold and Brosia was the middleman for the sale.

Both Brosia and Brennan’s prison terms will be followed by a six-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and the Columbia Police Department.

