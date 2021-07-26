Two adults, three juveniles facing multiple felonies after stealing $200K worth of items

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two adults and three juveniles are facing multiple felonies after deputies say they broke into a home near Mooresville and stole two vehicles.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Deputies were notified Tuesday about an abandoned vehicle in a field off Mullis Road in the northern part of Iredell County. When they contacted the owner of the car, deputies learned the owner was out of town on vacation and that the car should have been at the owner’s house.

A neighbor was notified afterward and asked to check on the house. They discovered it had been broken into and heavily damaged, according to deputies.

Law enforcement took inventory of stolen items, which included two other cars. Within hours, one of the cars was located and the driver, a 17-year-old, was arrested.

Winston-Salem police located the second stolen car. When officers attempted to stop it, the driver and passengers fled. Officers were able to identify the driver and recover the car.

Iredell County deputies received information about the possible location of one of the suspects. They went to a home off West Memorial Highway. The suspect, James Steven Tyler Ginsburg, 19, allegedly hid in the woods but was quickly found and arrested.

Ginsburg was charged with two counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle and later with two counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony obtaining property by false pretense, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Wednesday (the next day), deputies learned two suspects were staying at the Hallmark Inn in Statesville. When they entered the room, they found most of the stolen property.

Investigators identified a third subject, Cameron Michael Smith, 19. He was arrested at a location in Union Grove and charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

Through statements and additional evidence, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Investigators were able to identify two additional juveniles involved in this incident. Juvenile Petitions will be submitted to Juvenile Services for felony and misdemeanor charges on all three juvenile suspects

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies, and criminal investigators, were able to recover cars and property worth more than $200,000, and return them to the victims throughout this investigation.

This case is still under investigation, and additional charges could be forthcoming.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.