SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Rowland Trial: State and defense rest, closing arguments Tuesday

Nathaniel Rowland is accused of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019.
Nathaniel Rowland is accused of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019.(WIS)
By Lauren Adams
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After day five of testimony in the Nathaniel Rowland murder trial, both the state and defense rested their case.

Rowland is accused of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019 when she reportedly got into his car in Five Points thinking it was her Uber.

CASE BACKGROUND | Trial of man accused in UofSC student’s kidnapping, death set to begin

Before the state rested its case a forensic pathologist testified Josephson had over 100 stab wounds on her body, and her cause of death was multiple stab wounds.

Dr. Thomas Beaver performed the autopsy on Josephson.

He testified he took 170 photographs during the autopsy and 13 x-rays.

Dr. Beaver said Josephson also had abrasions on her cheek from where she was dragged.

He also said there were stab wounds behind her left ear that could have damaged her brain which could have been life threatening.

He also said there was a knife wound to her throat which could have been lethal.

Dr. Beaver testified there were parallel stab wounds in several areas on her body and it made him think this was an unusual murder weapon.

The defense showed Dr. Beaver the multi-tool with blood on it investigators found in Maria Howard’s trash, a location Rowland had access to according to the state.

“Now that it’s pulled apart it’s a singular weapon. So I thought it’s unusual. The knife folded in this way would make parallel wounds and it makes the single stab wounds if you hold it like this,” said Dr. Beaver.

After Dr. Beaver’s testimony, a video expert named Andrew Martin took the stand and showed video from Five Points cameras of the Chevy Impala driving around Five Points the morning of Josephson’s abduction for at least ten minutes just circling the area and at one point parallel parking and sitting with his lights off.

The video shows the Impala pulling into a parking spot just feet from Josephson standing on a curb.

Josephson tried to get into another wrong Uber, a silver car, but that car just pulls forward and Josephson goes back to the curb.

The Impala drives around and pulls into a parking spot and Josephson got into the Impala and it drives away.

The defense cross examined and asked the video expert if he ever saw Nathaniel Rowland in the vehicle and he said no.

The state rested its case and the defense had no witnesses because Rowland invoked his fifth amendment right.

Closing arguments will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Watch what happened in court Monday in the following videos:

PREVIOUS ROWLAND TRIAL COVERAGE
LIVE TRIAL COVERAGE

Each day, look for a new story with the live stream of the trial on wistv.com or the WIS News app. Coverage will be updated throughout the day each day, until a verdict is reached.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Troopers say Andre Howell, 25, of Clinton was walking in the roadway to retrieve an item that...
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-26 trying to retrieve fallen item from vehicle
Two drivers killed in wrong-way crash on I-26
Deputies say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Miranda Road in West...
18-year-old killed in West Columbia shooting
Deputies say the girl was airlifted to a hospital with no life threatening injures and told EMS...
14-year-old injured in Kershaw County shooting
Jonathan Wise was arrested for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Shooting at Jake’s in Five Points injures employee

Latest News

From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
Rowland Trial Day 5: State and defense rest, closing arguments Tuesday
It happened around 6 a.m. Monday on Ridgeway Road between Lugoff and Ridgeway, officials said.
Woman killed in head-on crash in Kershaw County on way to work
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 967 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths Monday
City of Savannah
Mask mandate reinstated in Savannah as COVID-19 cases rise again