Former Dutch Fork football star killed in shooting in Ohio

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Dutch Fork football star has been killed in a shooting in Ohio, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Officials say 20-year-old Gage Zirke was found shot to death in a vehicle Sunday evening.

According to the Beacon Journal, officials responded to reports about a shooting shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.

Police say Zirke was found in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the Beacon Journal, officials believe someone fired multiple shots into Zirke’s car as he traveled down the road.

Zirke’s mother, Lucrecia Tolbert-Rogers, said her son had moved back to Akron from South Carolina about two years ago.

Zirke was named WIS’ player to watch in 2018. He was a wide receiver and quarterback for the school’s football team.

It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of one of our own, Gage Zirke. Our prayers and deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and teammates. pic.twitter.com/31rcGg4Z23 — Dutch Fork Football (@dfhsfootball) July 26, 2021

