SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Former Dutch Fork football star killed in shooting in Ohio

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Dutch Fork football star has been killed in a shooting in Ohio, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

RELATED STORY | PLAYER TO WATCH: Zirke uses past teachings to become Dutch Fork playmaker

Officials say 20-year-old Gage Zirke was found shot to death in a vehicle Sunday evening.

According to the Beacon Journal, officials responded to reports about a shooting shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.

Police say Zirke was found in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the Beacon Journal, officials believe someone fired multiple shots into Zirke’s car as he traveled down the road.

Zirke’s mother, Lucrecia Tolbert-Rogers, said her son had moved back to Akron from South Carolina about two years ago.

Zirke was named WIS’ player to watch in 2018. He was a wide receiver and quarterback for the school’s football team.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Troopers say Andre Howell, 25, of Clinton was walking in the roadway to retrieve an item that...
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-26 trying to retrieve fallen item from vehicle
Two drivers killed in wrong-way crash on I-26
Deputies say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Miranda Road in West...
18-year-old killed in West Columbia shooting
Deputies say the girl was airlifted to a hospital with no life threatening injures and told EMS...
14-year-old injured in Kershaw County shooting
From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
Rowland Trial Day 5: State and defense rest, closing arguments Tuesday

Latest News

Decomposing body found inside Townville home by family member of resident, deputies say
Decomposing body found inside Townville home by family member of resident, deputies say
wis
FIRST ALERT - Hot & humid week ahead, few storm chances too
Nathaniel Rowland is accused of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019.
Rowland Trial: State and defense rest, closing arguments Tuesday
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson will hold a news conference Monday on the Jamal...
Solicitor won’t file charges for Charleston deputies in Sutherland’s death, but FBI also investigating