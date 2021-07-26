SkyView
Family of James Brown settles 15-year battle over his estate

FILE - In this July 6, 2005 file photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.
FILE - In this July 6, 2005 file photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. The family of entertainer James Brown has reached a settlement ending a 15-year battle over late singer’s estate. David Black, an attorney representing Brown’s estate, confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday, July 23, 2021 that the agreement was reached July 9.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
By MEG KINNARD
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The family of entertainer James Brown has reached a settlement ending a 15-year battle over the late singer’s estate. David Black, an attorney representing Brown’s estate, confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday that the agreement was reached July 9.

Details of the settlement were not disclosed. Legal wrangling over the Godfather of Soul’s estate has been ongoing since his death at the age of 73 on Christmas Day 2006.  

More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed over the years by people trying to lay claim to what’s left, which courts have estimated to be worth anything from $5 million to more than $100 million.

