SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Driver of stolen car led police on chase through Lexington County, chief says

During the chase, the car’s tires went flat and the suspect was driving on the rims until he...
During the chase, the car’s tires went flat and the suspect was driving on the rims until he lost control and crashed.(Pixabay)
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man faces multiple charges after a police chase in Lexington County on Monday afternoon.

It started around 2:54 p.m. at Glenn Road and Gardners Terrace Road, Chief Stephen Watkins, of the Gaston Police Department, said.

His officers spotted a driver in the area they said was driving recklessly.

When officers got behind the vehicle, they ran the license plate and it came back stolen per the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Watkins said.

Officers tried to pull him over but the driver did not stop.

A police chase ensued and the suspect kept going in loops for about 25 minutes, Watkins said.

During the chase, the car’s tires went flat and the suspect was driving on the rims until he lost control and crashed into a ditch on Gator Road, officers said.

Steven Phillips Jr., 24, was arrested after he crashed the car.

Phillips faces preliminary charges of possession of a stolen car, driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights and habitual offender. He was also wanted on a narcotics warrant issued by LCSD, police said.

Police took Phillips to be checked out at the hospital for minor injuries due to the crash.

Gaston Police were assisted by the Springdale Police Department, Pelion Police Department and South Congaree Police Department, as well as LCSD.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Troopers say Andre Howell, 25, of Clinton was walking in the roadway to retrieve an item that...
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-26 trying to retrieve fallen item from vehicle
Two drivers killed in wrong-way crash on I-26
From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
Rowland Trial Day 5: State and defense rest, closing arguments Tuesday
Deputies say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Miranda Road in West...
18-year-old killed in West Columbia shooting
Deputies say the girl was airlifted to a hospital with no life threatening injures and told EMS...
14-year-old injured in Kershaw County shooting

Latest News

Lawsuit challenges Richland Co.’s $6M road maintenance fee
Lawsuit challenges Richland Co.’s $6M road maintenance fee
South Carolina schools have reopening plans that include several mitigation strategies.
SC law forbids mask mandates in public schools, but other mitigation strategies remain
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 967 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths Monday
DHEC: Fully vaccinated people should consider wearing masks as cases rise, delta variant spreads
DHEC: Fully vaccinated people should consider wearing masks as cases rise, delta variant spreads
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson will hold a news conference Monday on the Jamal...
Solicitor won’t file charges for Charleston deputies in Sutherland’s death, but FBI also investigating