Driver of stolen car led police on chase through Lexington County, chief says

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man faces multiple charges after a police chase in Lexington County on Monday afternoon.

It started around 2:54 p.m. at Glenn Road and Gardners Terrace Road, Chief Stephen Watkins, of the Gaston Police Department, said.

His officers spotted a driver in the area they said was driving recklessly.

When officers got behind the vehicle, they ran the license plate and it came back stolen per the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Watkins said.

Officers tried to pull him over but the driver did not stop.

A police chase ensued and the suspect kept going in loops for about 25 minutes, Watkins said.

During the chase, the car’s tires went flat and the suspect was driving on the rims until he lost control and crashed into a ditch on Gator Road, officers said.

Steven Phillips Jr., 24, was arrested after he crashed the car.

Phillips faces preliminary charges of possession of a stolen car, driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights and habitual offender. He was also wanted on a narcotics warrant issued by LCSD, police said.

Police took Phillips to be checked out at the hospital for minor injuries due to the crash.

Gaston Police were assisted by the Springdale Police Department, Pelion Police Department and South Congaree Police Department, as well as LCSD.

