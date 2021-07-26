SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Deputy drowns after attempting to help child while paddleboarding

Linn County Deputy Courtney Couch died in a weekend paddleboarding accident.
Linn County Deputy Courtney Couch died in a weekend paddleboarding accident.(Linn County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOSTER, Ore. (Gray News) - A sheriff’s deputy died Sunday after she tried to help a child while paddleboarding in Oregon.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Courtney Couch was with her family on Foster Reservoir when she accidentally drowned.

The sheriff’s office announced on Facebook that Couch was attempting to help a young child when she fell in the water and didn’t come back up.

Bystanders were able to get Couch to the surface, but deputies and paramedics were unable to revive her.

Couch was an Army veteran and served with the sheriff’s office for seven years.

The sheriff’s office said Couch’s top priority was raising her young son.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Courtney Couch (Anderson). On Sunday July 25th, Deputy...

Posted by Lane County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say Andre Howell, 25, of Clinton was walking in the roadway to retrieve an item that...
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-26 trying to retrieve fallen item from vehicle
Two drivers killed in wrong-way crash on I-26
Deputies say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Miranda Road in West...
18-year-old killed in West Columbia shooting
Deputies say the girl was airlifted to a hospital with no life threatening injures and told EMS...
14-year-old injured in Kershaw County shooting
From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
Rowland Trial Day 5: State and defense rest, closing arguments Tuesday

Latest News

The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy,...
Louisiana veteran donates kidney to wife after COVID-19 caused her kidneys to fail
Coroner identifies person killed in two vehicle collision
According to the CDC, COPD is the fourth leading cause of death in the United States.
New FDA-approved treatment helps COPD, emphysema patients
Better Business Bureau issues warning about online back-to-school shopping scams, as parents...
Beware of back to school shopping scams, officials warn