Decomposing body found inside Townville home by family member of resident, deputies say

By Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOWNVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The decomposing body of a man found Monday in an Upstate home has prompted a death investigation, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Master Deputy Jimmy Watt said in a release the body was discovered inside a home on Hemlock Driver, near Townville.

Watt said someone called 911 at about 1:20 p.m. about a family member who lived at the home, which is in the Timberlake One Subdivision.

The family member told dispatchers they found a partially decomposed body inside a room of the home.

Deputies from the Uniform Patrol Division, investigators and the Crime Scene Unit from the Criminal Investigations Division, personnel from Oconee County Emergency Services, and the Oconee County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene to collect evidence and begin an investigation, Watt said.

No other information was immediately released.

