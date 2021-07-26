Coroner identifies person killed in two vehicle collision

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was killed in a two-vehicle collision last week.

On July 17, officials received a call regarding a collision on SC Highway 34 near Stoney Battery Road in Newberry County.

According to reports, a motorcyclist collided with a tractor shortly before 4 p.m.

On July 25, 42-year-old Tammy Bullard Hughes was pronounced deceased at Prisma Health Greenville due to injuries sustained in the collision.

It is unclear if Hughes was the motorcyclist or the driver of the tractor.

This collision remains under investigation by the Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.