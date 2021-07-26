SkyView
2 killed in Orangeburg County single-vehicle crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver and passenger of a 2014 Ford Sedan died...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver and passenger of a 2014 Ford Sedan died Sunday night in a wreck on Highway 21.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people died Sunday night in a crash along Highway 21.

The crash happened at approximately 8 p.m. near Widgeon Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Troopers say a 2014 Ford Sedan was traveling north on Highway 21 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and then a tree. Both the driver and passenger, neither of whom were wearing seat belts, died in the crash.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victims’ identities.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

