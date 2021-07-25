SkyView
Two drivers killed in wrong-way crash on I-26

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near mile marker 119.
By Drew Aunkst
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WIS) -Two people were killed in a wrong-way collision on I-26 in Lexington County early Sunday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near mile marker 119.

According to S.C.H.P. two cars were involved, a 2018 Hyundai was hit by a 2011 Jeep that was traveling in the wrong direction down the eastbound lanes of the highway.

Both the driver of the Hyundai and the Jeep were killed in the collision.

The identities of the drivers have not been released.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.

