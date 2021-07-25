SkyView
Rare two-headed sea turtle found at SC state park

A loggerhead hatchling with two heads was found last week at Edisto Beach State Park, according to officials.
A loggerhead hatchling with two heads was found last week at Edisto Beach State Park, according to officials.(South Carolina State Parks / Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Workers at one South Carolina state park came across a rare occurrence in nature last week.

State officials said workers and volunteers at Edisto Beach State Park were conducting a normal inventory of turtle nests when noticed three loggerhead hatchlings still in a chamber.

What they came to find out, however, was that one of the hatchlings actually had two heads.

According to experts, it’s the result of a genetic mutation.

Other two-headed hatchlings have been found at state parks in the past, but it’s the first recorded at Edisto Beach State Park.

After taking a few photos to mark the occasion, the hatchling and two others found were safely released into the ocean.

