SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Positive COVID test knocks golfer Bryson DeChambeau out of Olympics

United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as his ball goes left from the tee after his drive...
United States' Bryson DeChambeau gestures as his ball goes left from the tee after his drive from the 9th during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Saturday, July 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for COVID-19 before leaving the United States for the Olympics and will miss the Tokyo Games. He’ll be replaced by Patrick Reed.

DeChambeau, last year’s U.S. Open champion, becomes the highest-profile athlete to test positive for the virus. He said he was “deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA.”

Reed was scheduled to undergo testing Sunday and Monday to clear himself to compete in Tokyo. The the first round at the Kasumigaseki Country Club is set for Thursday.

Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, is now the only two-time Olympian in the sport, which was reintroduced to the program in 2016.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
Day 4: Trial of UofSC student Samantha Josephson’s accused killer
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Traffic on North Lake Drive is very slow at the dam because of this crash. Drivers should avoid...
North Lake Drive reopen after earlier crash shut down both directions near Lake Murray Dam
Rowland Trial Day 3: Investigators present gruesome evidence from night Samantha Josephson died
Rowland Trial Day 3: Gruesome evidence presented from night Samantha Josephson died
Officials say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Body of SC man found 9 days after being reported missing

Latest News

Actor/comedian Jackie Mason stands beside a bus displaying a sign advertising his TV show,...
Jackie Mason, comic who perfected amused outrage, dies at 93
This model shows what a rapid transit stop might look like on Remount Road.
Lowcountry Rapid Transit project gets key federal approval, 30% design plans complete
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Wildfires blasting through West draw states to lend support
In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a sign is near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego.
Unvaccinated snow leopard at San Diego Zoo catches COVID-19
Sherina Monique Smith
Florence County deputies searching for missing woman