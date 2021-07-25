Pedestrian struck, killed on I-26 trying to retrieve fallen item from vehicle

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-26 early Sunday morning.

Troopers say Andre Howell, 25, of Clinton was walking in the roadway to retrieve an item that had fallen from his vehicle. He was struck by another vehicle in the process near the 114 mile marker around midnight.

Howell was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries by the Lexington Co. Coroner.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.