18-year-old killed in West Columbia shooting

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An individual was fatally shot in a West Columbia shooting Saturday evening.

Deputies say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Miranda Road.

Direko Thomas, 18, of Columbia was pronounced dead on the scene due to multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, the Lexington Co. Coroner confirmed.

Deputies continue to search for the gunman.

“Based on information from witnesses, the shooter left the scene in a black Nissan Maxima, which we have located,” Lexington Co. Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We don’t have much else to go on at this point.”

The Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

With any information -- submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers .

