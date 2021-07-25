FIRST ALERT - Hot & humid week ahead, few storm chances too

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The humidity is back in full force this week, especially Tuesday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

- Tropical Wave Invest 90L hovers east of Jacksonville, FL and has a 30% chance of tropical development in the next 48 hours

- Today will be more humid with a 20% chance of a shower or storm. Highs in the low 90s.

- Tuesday we have more humidity and a 40% chance of rain and storms.

- Temps will be in the mid to upper 90s by the middle of the week.

First Alert Weather Story:

Get ready for some humidity later today! The low that’s been hovering off the coast of Florida slowly makes its way inland today and Tuesday. This brings our humidity levels up and brings a 20% chance of showers and storms this afternoon. Highs are in the low 90s.

Tuesday a short wave trough approaches from the northwest and brings a 40% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon and evening. The tropical moisture is in place making it a very humid day with lows in the mid 70s and highs near 90.

Wednesday the low finally moves north and east, around eastern NC, and we have the heat and humidity left over. This will bring a 30% chance of storms for the afternoon hours. High temps are in the low 90s.

Thursday and Friday a large ridge in the jet stream builds and brings our high temps up into the high 90s, near 97 in fact. We have mostly sunny skies Thursday. But Friday has a few more clouds and a 20% chance of an afternoon storm.

Tropics

Tropical wave Invest 90L sits to the east of Jacksonville, FL. It’s more disorganized and the chance of development has gone down to 30%. It will move west over Florida and likely weaken as it does so. It will help bring some humidity to the Midlands by around Tuesday. We will keep our eye on it!

First Alert Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s

Thursday: Hot! Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 90s

Friday: Hot again! Highs near 97. 20% chance of and storms.

Saturday: Low 90s with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of storms.

