15-year-old Sumter teen missing, officers asking for help

Deputies say Jasmine Leonard, 15, walked away from her home on Cheyne Street after 11 p.m. Saturday.(Sumter Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for the communities help in locating a missing girl.

Deputies say Jasmine Leonard, 15, walked away from her home on Cheyne Street after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Her family said it’s unusual for her to runaway.

Leonard is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weight about 140lbs. She was last seen wearing Halloween pajama pants, a t-shirt and slippers.

With any information -- call the Sumter Police Department at (803)-436-2700.

