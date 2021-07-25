14-year-old injured in Kershaw County shooting

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A 14-year-old girl was injured in an “accidental” shooting Saturday night in Kershaw Co.

The shooting happened at Hermitage Farms Mobile Home Park in Camden.

Deputies say the 14-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital with no life threatening injuries and told EMS that the shooting was accidental.

A 16-year-old male later called the Kershaw Co. Sherriff’s Office and reported he was the shooter and also said it was accidental.

KCSO investigators had a detailed interview with the 16-year-old.

Deputies believe this was an isolated incident and have no evidence to indicate it was an intentional act.

The investigation is still underway.

